Blackpool man who sexually assaulted two vulnerable young women jailed for 28 years
Gareth Walton was found guilty by a jury of 19 sexual offences after a trial at Preston Crown Court in July.
The 44-year-old was arrested in January after the offences were reported to the police.
The judge jailed Walton, of no fixed address, for 28 years when he appeared for sentence last Friday.
He must serve two-thirds of that sentence before he can apply for parole.
Walton was also ordered to sign the sex offenders’ registration for life and made subject of a sexual harm prevention order.
Det Sgt Cherie Hall, of Blackpool Police, said: “Walton committed these deplorable offences against two vulnerable victims.
“Both of them showed great courage and bravery to report these offences and then to give evidence at the trial.
“I welcome the long prison sentence passed on Walton and it shows how seriously the judge viewed the offences committed.”
“If you have been a victim of sexual offences, please come forward to report them so that the police can investigate and help bring offenders to justice.”
If you or somebody you know has been the victim of a sexual offence, report it online athttps://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/or call 101.
Always call 999 if a crime is in progress.