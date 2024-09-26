Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Blackpool man who sexually assaulted two vulnerable young women has been jailed.

Gareth Walton was found guilty by a jury of 19 sexual offences after a trial at Preston Crown Court in July.

The 44-year-old was arrested in January after the offences were reported to the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth Walton was given a 28-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting two young women | Lancashire Police

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The judge jailed Walton, of no fixed address, for 28 years when he appeared for sentence last Friday.

He must serve two-thirds of that sentence before he can apply for parole.

Walton was also ordered to sign the sex offenders’ registration for life and made subject of a sexual harm prevention order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Sgt Cherie Hall, of Blackpool Police, said: “Walton committed these deplorable offences against two vulnerable victims.

“Both of them showed great courage and bravery to report these offences and then to give evidence at the trial.

“I welcome the long prison sentence passed on Walton and it shows how seriously the judge viewed the offences committed.”

“If you have been a victim of sexual offences, please come forward to report them so that the police can investigate and help bring offenders to justice.”

If you or somebody you know has been the victim of a sexual offence, report it online athttps://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/or call 101.

Always call 999 if a crime is in progress.