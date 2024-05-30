RSPCA Preston issues appeal to help gorgeous blue-eyed cat Lynx a home

By Emma Downey
Published 30th May 2024, 11:49 BST
A handsome Ragdoll cat with piercing blue eyes is on the lookout for his forever home.

The RSPCA Preston and District Branch are hoping someone will be able to provide seven-month-old Lynx with a loving family.

The RSPCA Preston and District Branch are hoping someone will be able to provide seven-month-old Lynx with a loving family.
The RSPCA Preston and District Branch are hoping someone will be able to provide seven-month-old Lynx with a loving family.

After having a poor start in life, he is now more than ready to find a forever home to call his own.

What a gorgeous boy!What a gorgeous boy!
What a gorgeous boy!

He is described as very friendly and affectionate and adores chin scratches, fuss and attention.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “He is more than content to hop up onto your lap for head strokes and cuddles.

“He will purr the afternoon away and show you his best biscuit making skills!

“He is such a fuss pot whilst remaining very gentle, he has so much love to give.

“One of his favourite pass times is to spend time on his outside watching the world go by.”

He is described as very friendly and affectionate and adores chin scratches, fuss and attention.
He is described as very friendly and affectionate and adores chin scratches, fuss and attention.

Due to his breed, Lynx will need regular brushing sessions in the home. He undergoes twice weekly grooms at the centre and really leans into the brush.

He is fully litter trained, and is still getting the hand of his cat flap as it stands.

He can be rehomed with cat-savvy children of primary school age, and may be able to live with a cat-savvy dog that doesn't chase and other cats.

If you think you could provide this beautiful boy with the home that he's so ready to thrive in, then email [email protected] to request an application form.

