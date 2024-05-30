RSPCA Preston issues appeal to help gorgeous blue-eyed cat Lynx a home
and live on Freeview channel 276
The RSPCA Preston and District Branch are hoping someone will be able to provide seven-month-old Lynx with a loving family.
After having a poor start in life, he is now more than ready to find a forever home to call his own.
A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “He is more than content to hop up onto your lap for head strokes and cuddles.
“He will purr the afternoon away and show you his best biscuit making skills!
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
“He is such a fuss pot whilst remaining very gentle, he has so much love to give.
“One of his favourite pass times is to spend time on his outside watching the world go by.”
Sign up for our free newsletters now Due to his breed, Lynx will need regular brushing sessions in the home. He undergoes twice weekly grooms at the centre and really leans into the brush.
He is fully litter trained, and is still getting the hand of his cat flap as it stands.
He can be rehomed with cat-savvy children of primary school age, and may be able to live with a cat-savvy dog that doesn't chase and other cats.
If you think you could provide this beautiful boy with the home that he's so ready to thrive in, then email [email protected] to request an application form.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.