A last-ditch attempt to reverse a planned increase in short-stay parking charges has failed.

On December 4, Burnley’s full council approved a rise of 10p for the up to one hour, one to two hour, and two to three hour slots for its town centre car parks. This increased the fee for up to one hour by nine per cent to £1.20, for one to two hours by six per cent to £1.80 and for two to three hours by four per cent to £2.30 from April 1.

Labour group leader Coun Mark Townsend moved an amendment at the meeting recommending the authority maintain its short-stay car parking charges at current levels until March 31, 2026. But the amendment was voted down by the Burnley Independent Group and Liberal Democrat councillors who run the council as a coalition.

"Look again"

Now Coun Townsend has written to finance boss Cllr Margaret Lishman asking for a last-minute rethink. His letter said: “I write regarding the amendment I moved at the last full council to request the executive look again at the proposed increase of up to nine per cent for short stay car parking up to three hours. I appreciate the amendment was defeated but leader Councillor Afrasiab Anwar stated there had been no time to consider it beforehand as no notice was given and therefore it could not be supported.

Coun Mark Townsend

“I am hoping that you will reconsider as this as a matter that impacts thousands of town centre shoppers per week. The increase is not scheduled to be implemented until next April so time for reconsideration is possible. The up to nine per cent increase puts further cost-of-living pressures on hard-pressed visitors to the town centre.

“The council should consider changing the policy of increasing charges by multiples of 10p which results in high percentage increases. The reason for this was down to pay machines of the past only accepting cash. Cashless systems are now common place.”

"Full council has made its decision"

Cllr Lishman said: “Full council has made its decision. I’m not sure why Coun Townsend is pursuing this. He had the chance to discuss this multiple times prior to the executive decision and full council’s endorsement. He chose not to do so.”

Coun Townsend said: “Rather than addressing the issues of the impact of the nine per cent hike in car parking charges on shoppers and town centre businesses, Cllr Lishman avoids them.”