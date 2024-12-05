Leading independent forecourt group Valli Forecourts has prevented an estimated £630,000 in fuel losses during 2024 with the help of Blackpool-based forecourt protection specialist VARS Technology.

VARS has also recovered more than £234,000 in stolen fuel costs since the system was installed across the group’s 16 forecourts.

Before installing ANPR technology from VARS, Leeds-based Valli Forecourts was experiencing an average of 50 drive-offs a week across its 16 sites. With the average drive-off averaging around £47, this represented substantial losses.

VARS Technology first installed their award-winning ANPR technology across the Valli estate in 2019. With the system in place staff are notified by visual and audio alerts as soon as a vehicle known to have previously stolen fuel enters their forecourt, allowing them to refuse to authorise the pump and prevent a drive-off before it takes place.

VARS operates a national blacklist of over 72,000 vehicles previously reported for fuel theft, allowing customers to benefit from shared protection. Valli Forecourts themselves have blacklisted more than 5,000 vehicles since the system was installed.

When drive-offs still happen, or customers have no means of payment after filling up their vehicle, VARS provides a debt recovery service to pursue the cost of fuel on behalf of customers. Since installation, VARS has recovered more than £234,000 for Valli Forecourts.

Adam Valli, senior purchasing manager at Valli Forecourts, said: “The VARS system has undoubtedly been a success at Valli Forecourts. The main benefit has been removing anxiety for our staff with respect to uncomfortable situations like no means of payment and drive-offs. With the VARS alert in place, there is now a clear procedure which allows the sales assistant to get on with what matters most, providing excellent service to our customers.”

VARS Technology Director John Garnett said: “Not having ANPR technology is like being the only house in the street without a burglar alarm. You immediately become a soft target with everyone else around you protecting themselves.”

Two Valli sites also use VARS ANPR to manage and monetise parking, allowing customers 90 minutes free parking before issuing parking charges to ensure that limited spaces are kept available for paying customers. Profits from parking are split with the customer, offering an additional revenue stream.