A rogue builder and roofer from Lancashire has been jailed after ripping off a string of victims.

Leon Pate traded under various names, including Build Landscapes and Driveway Designs and Landscapes.

Pate – who had addresses in Colne, Burnley, and Padiham – left six victims with poor-quality and unfinished work.

His prosecution followed an investigation by Lancashire County Council's Trading Standards team.

Inspectors found that Pate would leave homes in a mess before refusing to return, with most of his work having to be redone by other tradesmen.

He also took payments for building materials that never arrived and left piles of rubbish and earth for consumers to clear themselves.

In some cases, it was found that Pate would pressure victims to make further payments before they were due, stating that work would stop if they did not.

Pate would obtain jobs by offering empty promises that work would be completed within weeks, but then delayed them for many months.

In some cases, work was still ongoing, and the householders were living in turmoil more than a year after it had started.

Pate pleaded guilty to offences of unfair commercial practices under Consumer Protection Regulations following the investigation.

He was sentenced to 11 months in jail after appearing at Burnley Crown Court on December 9.

His sentence had originally been deferred for six months by the courts after he claimed he would pay £30,000 back to six victims if given some time.

However, not a penny was paid back, and a jail term was subsequently handed down.

Pate will now face confiscation proceedings under the Proceeds of Crime Act, with the hope of obtaining some compensation for the victims.

Coun Michael Green, cabinet member for Health and Wellbeing at Lancashire County Council, said: "I was appalled to hear how Lancashire residents were exploited by Mr Pate, but I'm pleased that he has been brought to justice.

"Our Trading Standards Officers will continue to take robust action to protect Lancashire householders from rogue tradesmen. The message is clear - if you target our residents with misleading claims or negligent work, we will prosecute you and take you off the streets.”

He added: “Rogue traders can appear to be very friendly and plausible at the start of jobs, until things go wrong, when they leave houses in chaos and turn on customers.

“Please therefore make detailed checks before you employ traders.

“Use the Lancashire Safe Trader Scheme, obtain recommendations from friends and family, and ensure you get multiple quotes for the work you want completing.

"Obtaining early assistance is vitally important. If you need help with a possible rogue trader, please call the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133."