Fleetwood RNL's inshore lifeboat, Harbet, was launched to rescue a man and his dog off Fleetwood beach | RNLI

A man and his dog who were taking a walk on the beach had to be dramatically rescued by Fleetwood RNLI after being caught out by the tide.

And the charity has issued a warning to others to be aware of the dangerously changeable tides off Fleetwood’s main beach.

The RNLI’s inshore lifeboat, Harbet, launched yesterday morning after receiving a call in the late morning.

The page was received from HM Coastguard at Holyhead at 11:10am, with the boat being launched a few minutes later.

Conditions were calm and visibility good, but the tide was moving quickly and the casualties were treading water by the time the volunteer crew reached them.

Having been brought aboard the boat, the casualties were returned to the lifeboat station, the entire rescue having taken less than ten minutes from launch to recovery.

The RNLI are urging people to be wary after another person was caught out by the unpredictable tide. | National World

They were initially checked by a paramedic RNLI volunteer before being handed over into the care of the North West Ambulance Service.

Daryl Randles, RNLI Senior Station Technician who was at the helm of the lifeboat said, ‘The tides can move at a speed of up to a foot in depth every five minutes in Fleetwood, and had the gentleman today not called us when he did the shout would have had a very different outcome.