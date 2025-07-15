A proposed new bar and restaurant in an 18th century building in Garstang is clear to press ahead after planners approved amendments to the scheme.

The original application, for a change of use of a commercial ground floor premises at 13 High Street to a bar and restaurant (sui generis), was given the go ahead back in September.

Revised plans for a bar and restaurant in thid building have been approved | Google

It included a single storey glazed side extension, following demolition of a single storey lean-to, and internal alterations.

However, the plans were unable to press ahead , as agents Graham Anthony Associates were seeking approval for minor variations to the glazed extension, on behalf of applicant Jonathan Cubbins, after lodging the amendments in April.

Now this latest application has been approved by the planning officer this week.

The white-washed building is a Grade II listed property which dates back to 1741 and is part of Garstang’s conservation zone.

It is currently empty and the new plans will entail extensive renovation of the property.

A heritage statement said: “The improved usability from a commercial perspective will secure a sustainable use while allowing it to be enjoyed by the public. “

The planning officer said of the amendments: “The extension will be set back 1.75m from the principal elevation and will project 5.85m outwards from the original northern side elevation to number 13, approx, 1.0m further than previously approved.

“The principle of development remains acceptable, and the revised proposals would not result in unacceptable visual impacts. All other relevant material planning considerations have been assessed to be acceptable, subject to conditions.

“It is, therefore, recommended that planning permission is granted, subject to conditions. “