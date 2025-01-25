Residual delays reported on M6 after southbound carriageway reopens following crash near Leyland
The collision occurred between junctions 28 (Leyland) and 27 (Shevington) at around 11.30am today.
Police subsequently closed the southbound carriageway so emergency services could work at the scene safely.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We anticipate that the motorway will be closed for some time, whilst we make sure the road is safe.
“In the meantime, we’d recommend delaying your journey, looking for an alternative route and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.
“As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about today.”
Severe delays of around 50 minutes were reported in the area following the closure.
At 12.25pm, officers confirmed the motorway had reopened, but residual delays remained in the area.
Motorists were advised to leave extra time for their journeys.
The incident came after the M61 southbound was reopened following a crash between junctions 9 (Clayton Brook) and 6 (Horwich) at approximately 9.30am.
