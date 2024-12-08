Residents share outpouring of love after Lancashire man killed by falling tree during Storm Darragh
The man, in his 40s, was driving his Citroen van on the A59 at Longton when the tree fell onto his vehicle on Saturday.
He suffered serious injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by a specially trained officer.
Det Sgt Matt Davidson, of Lancashire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Very sadly this incident has resulted in the death of a man and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.
"An investigation is ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened or has any dashcam or mobile phone footage to please get in touch."
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Residents have expressed overwhelming love and support for the man’s family following the tragic incident.
Pauline Holland said “Absolutely horrific. Deepest sympathies are with the man’s family and my thoughts are with all of the emergency services who attended.”
Kimberly Andrew Richardson said: “Thoughts are with the family at the difficult time! RIP to the man who sadly lost his life in this tragic accident.”
Susan Sumner said: “So sad. Sending condolences to his family.”
Lee Hally said: “Sending love to his wife and family.”
Andy Allison said: “Absolutely awful news. Thoughts with the family at a very difficult time.”
Anyone with information that may help police is urged to email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 0368 of December 7.