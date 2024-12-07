Major incident on A59 as tree falls on moving cars closing the road

There has been a major incident on the A59 in Longton this morning as a tree fell on moving cars closing the road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 9:33am, Lancashire Police confirmed they were at the scene of a road closure on the A59 bypass in Longton.

Posing on Facebook, a police spokesperson said: “We have closed access to the A59 at the Hickory's roundabout, the Gill lane roundabout and the junction of Chapel lane with the A59.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The road is closed due to a road traffic collision and we anticipate this will be closed for some time.

“We advise avoiding the area and making alternative route plans.We’ll provide an update once cleared and thank you in advance for your patience.”

The serious police incident involving a fallen tree and a car on the A59 at Hutton near Preston | Neil Cross

Our photographer has since headed to the scene and has been able to confirm that a tree has fallen onto a car, splitting it in two.

An ambulance has also been and gone from the scene.

We have blurred out the vehicle in the image however out of respect to those involved in the crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More The Met Office extends the weather warning for Storm Darragh into Sunday

It comes as Lancashire and most of the country is battling with Storm Darragh.

An amber weather warning for “potentially damaging” winds will be in place from 3am until 9pm on Saturday (December 7). It has now also been extened into Sunday.

More updates to come.