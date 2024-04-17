Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Yarrow Road and Canterbury Street residents have been left devastated after waking up to find thousands of pounds worth of damage to their vehicles on Saturday morning.

One of several damaged cars.

The damage, which one resident likened to a ‘battlefield, was caused by a stolen vehicle that appears to have went on a rampage leaving damaged and crushed cars in its wake.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ MORE:

Read More Chorley Meet 'N' Match disco to be held for adults with learning disabilities

Video footage from the aftermath of the rampage shows a string of vehicles crushed or with body parts missing and on strean along the road.

Video footage from the aftermath of the rampage shows a string of vehicles crushed or with body parts missing and on strean along the road.

One of the resident’s said: “At 3am on Saturday morning residents were greeted by the sickening sight of crushed, damaged vehicles, shunted onto pavements and walls, wheels collapsed and vital components scattered across the tarmac.

“The road looked like a battlefield. There were at least a dozen damaged cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The damage was done by a pickup truck who then seemed to engage in a wrecking spree costing thousands of pounds.

“Who’s going to pay for it?”

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “This has been reported and is under investigation.

“It looks like the vehicle was stolen from an address in Euxton then crashed into and damaged a number of cars on Yarrow.”