Yarrow Road Chorley residents left devastated after stolen vehicle goes on rampage damaging cars
and live on Freeview channel 276
Yarrow Road and Canterbury Street residents have been left devastated after waking up to find thousands of pounds worth of damage to their vehicles on Saturday morning.
The damage, which one resident likened to a ‘battlefield, was caused by a stolen vehicle that appears to have went on a rampage leaving damaged and crushed cars in its wake.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone Sign up for our free newsletters now
READ MORE:
Video footage from the aftermath of the rampage shows a string of vehicles crushed or with body parts missing and on strean along the road.
One of the resident’s said: “At 3am on Saturday morning residents were greeted by the sickening sight of crushed, damaged vehicles, shunted onto pavements and walls, wheels collapsed and vital components scattered across the tarmac.
“The road looked like a battlefield. There were at least a dozen damaged cars.
“The damage was done by a pickup truck who then seemed to engage in a wrecking spree costing thousands of pounds.
“Who’s going to pay for it?”
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “This has been reported and is under investigation.
“It looks like the vehicle was stolen from an address in Euxton then crashed into and damaged a number of cars on Yarrow.”
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting 227 of April 13.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.