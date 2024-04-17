Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Meet ‘N’ Match dating and friendship disco is to be held in Chorley for adults with learning disabilities.

Spring Into Action - a community interest company that supports people with learning disabilities and autistic adults is rapidly expanding its reach across Lancashire with its Meet ‘N’ Match project.

The organisation which launched in Accrington in 2012 has been instrumental in raising awareness about individuals with learning disabilities through a range of quality projects and services.

Their mission is to create inclusive environments where individuals with learning disabilities can thrive.

Their project Meet ‘N’ Match is a friendship and dating agency for people with a learning disability and autistic adults.

The project supports people to make new and meaningful connections through a range of social events across Lancashire.

The event will be held on Thursday, April 25, at St Joseph’s Parish Centre from 6.30pm to 9.30pm.

Tickets for the disco night which will be equipped with excellent facilities, including a fully stocked bar, are £5 with carers coming along free of charge. The event is scheduled to run monthly.

Samantha Nott, events and marketing manager said: “We currently run five events in Lancashire, one in Manchester and another in Kendal. We are aiming to have an event in every area of Lancashire and are really excited to bring this exciting event to Chorley.

“People travel to our events and ask why can’t we run one in their area and so we have responded to that with a monthly disco starting later this month.

“The event is an opportunity for people to come together in an ordinary place to have a great night out where they might also meet others for friendship or more.

“We see real friendships and relationships form at our events and it's lovely.”