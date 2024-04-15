'The road was like a battlefield' - Residents of Yarrow Road in Chorley wake up to damaged cars
Chorley residents were left scratching their heads in disbelief over the weekend after waking up to a number of damaged cars.
Yarrow Road and Canterbury Street residents woke up to thousands of pounds worth of damage to vehicles after a stolen vehicle caused carnage in the early hours of Saturday morning.
A Yarrow Road resident said: “At 3am on Saturday morning residents were greeted by the sickening sight of crushed, damaged vehicles, shunted onto pavements and walls, wheels collapsed and vital components scattered across the tarmac.
“The road looked like a battlefield. There were at least a dozen damaged cars.
“The damage was done by a pickup truck who then seemed to engage in a wrecking spree costing thousands of pounds.
“Such was the force of their manic and seemingly random ramming of rows of cars, that the impact on the pickup truck was to dislodge one of its own wheels.”
They added: “Having reversed up the road, they then proceeded down St James' Street on three wheels, scraping a white line in the tarmac with what was left of the wheel rim. Turning right into Canterbury Street, they proceeded to take out more cars.”
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “This has been reported and is under investigation.
“It looks like the vehicle was stolen from an address in Euxton then crashed into and damaged a number of cars on Yarrow.”
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting 227 of April 13.