Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chorley residents were left scratching their heads in disbelief over the weekend after waking up to a number of damaged cars.

Yarrow Road and Canterbury Street residents woke up to thousands of pounds worth of damage to vehicles after a stolen vehicle caused carnage in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Residents on Yarrow Road and Canterbury Street woke up to thousands of pounds worth of damage (Credit: Google)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Yarrow Road resident said: “At 3am on Saturday morning residents were greeted by the sickening sight of crushed, damaged vehicles, shunted onto pavements and walls, wheels collapsed and vital components scattered across the tarmac.

“The road looked like a battlefield. There were at least a dozen damaged cars.

“The damage was done by a pickup truck who then seemed to engage in a wrecking spree costing thousands of pounds.

“Such was the force of their manic and seemingly random ramming of rows of cars, that the impact on the pickup truck was to dislodge one of its own wheels.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “Having reversed up the road, they then proceeded down St James' Street on three wheels, scraping a white line in the tarmac with what was left of the wheel rim. Turning right into Canterbury Street, they proceeded to take out more cars.”

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “This has been reported and is under investigation.

“It looks like the vehicle was stolen from an address in Euxton then crashed into and damaged a number of cars on Yarrow.”