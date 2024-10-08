Rescue centre urges people not to judge dog Smurf who is in need of a home on his deceiving looks
Smurf is now looking for a foster home and is described as a friendly boy who loves to sleep.
Urging anyone interested not to judge a book by its cover, a spokesperson for dog rescue service Pendle Dogs said: “He might not win any beauty contests but he's had a hard life and has lots of scars to prove it.
“We are all besotted with him, he’s such a friendly boy and he's just so funny to be around so please don't let the hard dog look put you off, he's ace!”
They added that they were looking for an experienced pet free, foster home for Smurf until they can get to know him better.
He can also be placed with children over 10.
To help this special boy get a long wanted and much needed comfy place to stay you and read more about him click HERE.
