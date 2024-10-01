Pendle Dogs give special update on adorable puppy Wren

An adorable tan and white coloured bull lurcher puppy that was in need of a home has found her forever family.

In May dog rescue centre Pendle Dogs launched an appeal to find 8-10 month-old gorgeous Wren - a spaniel sized cross breed known as a bull lurcher, a loving family.

They previously said Wren, who they described as having a ‘lovely nature and such a good girl’, would need a dog-free home, but is fine with cats.

In a recent update a spokesperson for Pendle Dogs said that she had now found her forever home.

In a recent update a spokesperson for Pendle Dogs said that she had now found her forever home. | Pendle Dogs

They said: “Wren popped into see us on her way to a cottage holiday in the lakes. She's now been adopted and in a wonderful home where she's been such a good girl.

“We really didn't think Wren would make it but just look at her now!

“Enjoy your happy ever after Wren.”

