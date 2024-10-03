Lancashire dogs Lady and Scampi with special bond in need of home together
Adorable girl duo Lady - an 11 year old Jack Russell cross brown and white Staffy and Scampi - a seven year old black Patterdale cross are on the lookout for their forever home as a pair.
They are both described as very friendly girls to people and love every person they meet.
A spokesperson for Animal Adoptions UK said: “We are looking for a home with a large garden as these two get stressed and anxious when on walks.
“We are looking for a quiet home for this pair with no other pets.”
They would also suit a home with children aged 13 above.
If you think you could offer the duo a home please click HERE.
