Renowned pub with breathtaking views over Lancashire countryside is put up for sale

An acclaimed destination inn and restaurant on the edge of Darwen has gone on the market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Toby Inn in Broadhead Road, Edgeworth, which has panoramic views over miles of countryside, is being offered for £750,000 by agent Christie and Co.

The freehold pub and restaurant sits in 15 acres of land, has an expansive decked seating area, well-manicured lawns, and private parking space for around 70 cars. Included in the sale is also 3/4 bed owner's accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toby Inn, Edgeworth | Christie and Co/Rightmove

Potential for glamping

The business currently achieves a weekly turnover of £14,000 on 36 hours, which the agent states can be built on, or diversified. They state: “Trading five days per week by choice the business possesses outstanding potential to drive trade to the site particularly with scope for leisure activities such as glamping, letting pods and caravans.”

The recently-refurbished business has been family run since 1987 and is now being offered for sale due to retirement after 37 years.

All fixtures and fittings are to be included within the sale, and the rateable value is £31,000.