Lancashire-based Booths supermaket has had its best Christmas ever.

The family-owned independent food and drink retailer reported record Christmas week sales up 6.7per cent across their 26 stores - and December 23 recorded the biggest ever single day sales at Booths. Overall, like-for-like retail sales increased 9.3 per cent in the key thee-week trading period ending on January 4.

Managing Director Nigel Murray said: “Booths really does love Christmas, and this is reflected in our strong performance again this year. Customers trust us to provide the best quality and store experiences and we are delighted to deliver.

“Our teams work year-round to develop delicious new products for our customers across Booths Country. We focus equally as much on making the Christmas shopping experience a real pleasure, from sharing our Christmas Book full of recipes and inspiration, to great instore events and tastings that share our love of great food and drink.”

Exemplary service, quality and availability are credited with the success, with Booths boasting a Net Promoter Score of 77 per cent for December. NPS scores measure customer satisfaction. According to global NPS standards, a score of above 50 is good and above 70 is outstanding.

What sold well?

Booths saw sales at the butchers counters grow by 16 per cent in December, with both fruit and veg categories up by more than 10 per cent in the month. Sales of Christmas cheese were up by 29 per cent with customers enjoying ranges of classic British territorial cheese from regional artisan cheesemakers. Booths pigs in blankets were up 14 per cent, and sales of single Malt whiskeys from regional distilleries across the UK rose by over 6 per cent.

Booths Food to Go sales were also in double digit growth as was their café business as sales grew by 17 per cent in December.

Mr Murray added: “We strive to deliver the very best food and drink for our customers, and I pay credit to every colleague and supplier who, with their warm Northern welcome, share an infectious love of great food and drink. I would also like to thank our customers for their continued trust in Booths, they are an integral part of our Booths Country family.”