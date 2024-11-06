Kirstie Allsop has fallen in love with a Lancashire brand - but she thinks it's from Yorkshire!
Location, Location, Location presenter Kirstie Allsop took to X, formerly known as Twitter, yesterday evening to share her new found love of the iconic Lancashire supermarkert Booths.
In the tweet, the 53-year-old from London said: “I’m moving to Yorkshire, I’ve discovered Booths, how I went this long without knowing about it I’ve no idea, but the one in Ilckley is a revelation.”
Whilst Kirstie seems to imply that Booths is a Yorkshire brand, of course it was first founded in Blackpool in 1847 as the ‘China House’ before branching out into Lytham (1879) and Blackburn (1884).
There are now 16 Booth stores across Lancashire, its headquarters also being in Preston.
Regardless of where Booths was founded, Kirstie’s post proved popular online, receiving nearly 4,000 likes and nearly a thousand replies.
Included in these replies is one from Preston born politician Tim Farron who wrote: “Booths is Lancashire/Cumbria….the ones in Yorkshire are merely our colonial outposts.”
The comedian Jenny Eclaire, who grew up in Lytham St Annes, also replied in disdain “theyve closed the one in media City!” before later adding “I was bought up on Booths”.
A few hours later, Kirstie quoted her original tweet and said: “Staggering number of replies to this post, an extraordinary indication of a shop that is clearly adored.”
In a third tweet, the mum of two added: “Clearly all shops need to study @BoothsCountry I am totally stunned by the number of positive responses to one tweet, even though I misspelled Ilkley and thought Booths was based in Yorkshire”
In turn, the main Booths account replied to Kirstie by demonstrating that famous Lancashire generoristy: “We'd love to send you a set of our iconic cotton Booths pun bags as a thank you for all the positivity, if you have an address we can send them to for you, please send us a private message .”