Readers offer condolences to Sir Lindsay Hoyle following dad's death

Yesterday we reported the sad news that Sir Lindsay Hoyle’s dad Doug had passed away leaving him devastated.

Announcing the news yesterday morning (Sunday) on social media platform X, the Chorley MP and House of Commons Speaker said: “It is with great sorrow that I have to announce that my beloved father, Lord Doug Hoyle, passed away peacefully at home late last night with his family by his side. The whole family are devastated.

“His death has left me bereft – I have lost my dad; my inspiration and the country has lost a truly dedicated parliamentarian.” Since announcing the news readers have shared an outpouring of love and condolences to him.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle pictured with his late father Doug.

Here is what some had to say:

Frances Dunderdale Luke: “RIP. I remember him from years ago in Nelson.” Anne Conroy: “So sad. I met your father, such a nice man. RIP sir.” Beverley Duerden: “Thinking of all the family at this sad time. Thoughts and prayers rip.” Christine Ann Howells: “Really sorry to hear that Doug has passed away he was a really nice man.

“Many many years ago when he was a sales rep he would often call in the company I worked for and always brought a little gift to me on reception.

