Lancashire has been named as the one of the UK’s top dog-napping hotspot with a shocking two dogs stolen every week. Puppies.co.uk sent a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to 45 police forces across the UK, asking them for the number of dogs that were reported as stolen in their constituencies over the last five years.

The figures from Lancashire Police highlight that Lancashire is one of the UK’s top dog-napping hotspots, with two dogs stolen every week.

Heartbroken Cleveleys woman Catherine Bamber believes her dog Bear - a black and Tan Lakeland Terrier was stolen three months ago.

Catherine Bamber with a missing picture of Bear.

Bear went missing on Wednesday, January 10, in Inskip, Preston-Pinfold Lane Moss Lane area around 10.30am-11am and hasn’t been seen since.

The family have exhaused every avenue trying to loctae his whereabouts including offering a £5k reward for his safe return.

Strictly stars and brothers Curtis, 28, and AJ Pritchard 29, have even issued a video appeal for help in finding him but to no avail.

Strictly stars Curtis and AJ have issued a video appeal for the safe return of Lakeland Terrier Bear.

A spokesperson at Puppies.co.uk said, “These figures are quite alarming.

“For many of us, our pets feel like members of the family and it is heartbreaking to think about the anxiety that owners face when their beloved pets are ripped away from them.

“We hope that the government takes action and makes the abduction of dogs a criminal offence.” Qarrar Somji, Director and Solicitor-Advocate at Witan Solicitors, said: “Unfortunately, current laws do not recognise the significance of this crime.

