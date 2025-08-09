If you’ve ever fancied owning your own estate, here’s your chance - but you’ll have to have deep pockets.

The Alston Estate, which lies to the north east of Preston and to the south east of Grimsargh, has gone on the market for £5million.

The estate - currently owned by The Church Commissioners of the Church of England - covers an area of 799.20 acres (323.42 hectares) and includes two let-out working dairy farms, semi-ancient woodland, a frontage to the River Ribble, five residential dwellings and a range of traditional red brick farm buildings with scope for alternative uses.

Agent Fisher German say the estate has “significant reversionary uplift potential” and that it is available as a whole or in up to two lots; Elston New Hall Farm - set in 324.86 acres and Elston Old Hall Farm set in 474.34 acres.

Elston New Hall Farm

This is a fully equipped dairy farm with aprincipal 4-bedroom house, secondary 3-bedroom farmhouse, traditional red brick farm buildings, modern farm buildings, about 270 acres of permanent pasture and about 46.5 acres of ancient semi-natural woodland. In all about 324.86 acres.

The farmland comprises about 270 acres of permanent pasture in three distinct blocks. The vast majority sits within a ring fence and is easily accessed via internal tracks and gateways and/or from the adjoining highway. The pasture land is classified as Grade 3 and 4 according to Natural England’s Land Classification Maps.

The deciduous woodland comprises about 46.5 acres of ancient semi-natural woodland which is steep in places and comprises a mixture of sycamore, elm, ash and oak trees with other species present. The woodland habitat has created a wealth of biodiversity with wildflowers and early-purple orchids, and is home to tawny owls, kestrels and roe deer.The woodland is designated as a site of special scientific interest.

Elston Old Hall Farm

This is a fully equipped dairy farm with principal 4-bedroom house, 3-bedroom farmhouse (sublet), 3-bedroom Grade II-listed house (vacant and within tenancy), traditional red brick farm buildings, modern farm buildings, about 385 acres of permanent pasture and about 67.3 acres of ancient semi-natural woodland. In all about 474.34 acres.

The farmland comprises about 385 acres of permanent pasture in a single ring-fenced block.The pasture land is classified as Grade 3 and 4 according to Natural England’s Land Classification Maps. The land is gently undulating and suited to both livestock grazing and mowing. The woodland comprises about 67.3 acres of ancient semi-natural woodland which is steep in places and comprises a mixture of sycamore, elm, ash and oak trees with other species present.