It has sat empty for years, gradually becoming dilapidated and vandalised - but now plans are afoot for one of South Ribble’s oldest farm sites.

Nutters Platt farm in Pope Lane, on the boundary of Hutton and Whitestake, dates back to 1653, with the farmhouse becoming Grade II-listed in 1984.

For several years the site has been vacant, barriered off and smashed windows boarded up, with many local people wondering what was happening with the site, and what could be done to preserve it, with rumours of redevelopment swirling periodically on social media.

Several times in the past year, the Post has asked South Ribble Borough Council - whose officers have a duty to enforce its protected status - what was happening with the site, but no answer has been given.

But now, plans are underway over changes to the outbuildings - which lie just metres from the busy A582.

The Goosnargh-based Fish family have made a request to the council as to whether they need prior approval to change the use of an agricultural building and its curtilage to a general storage and distribution use.

A statement submitted on behalf of the applicants, states: “It is the applicant's intention to change the use of the buildings and curtilage from an agricultural building to a building used for general household/garden/building material storage and distribution use. The applicant's family members require some space for excess materials, in addition the wider family members need space for storing household/garden goods.

The application only concerns 895 meters squared of agricultural buildings and 635 metres squared of curtilage, not the listed farmhouse.

The planning statement adds: “There will be similar vehicular movements on and off the sites as a result of the proposed change of use. At present, agricultural machinery is moved on and off site as and when required. Both pedestrian and vehicular access is obtained via a private access off Pope Lane...There will be no changes to the access routes for the proposed change of use.”

The agent argues there will be a similar amount of noise generated as the current use.

A decision will be made by council planning bosses in coming weeks.