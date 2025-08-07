Ribble Valley MP backs landmark report demanding rural policy rethink

Ribble Valley MP Maya Ellis is backing a landmark new report that calls for a fresh political approach to tackle the deep-rooted challenges facing rural communities after years of neglect.

Understanding Rural Britain, published by the Labour Rural Research Group (LRRG), shines a spotlight on the growing issues facing countryside areas and calls for a distinct rural strategy.

The research, led by 26 rural Labour MPs including Maya Ellis, found that healthcare, the environment, and the rural economy top the list of political priorities for rural voters. It highlights widespread feelings of neglect, with nearly three quarters (74.4%) believing rural communities have been overlooked over the past 15 years.

Over 80% of respondents believe a distinct rural strategy is needed to address challenges unique to rural life, including access to public services, affordable housing, and the future of farming and food production.

Commenting on the findings, Maya Ellis MP said: “Having grown up in a rural area, I’ve always understood the deep pride people take in countryside life, but also the very real challenges they face. In my first year as MP for Ribble Valley, the message from our communities has been loud and clear: we want to be heard, we want fairness, and we want certainty.

“I’m proud to be part of the Labour Rural Research Group and I’d like to thank everyone in Ribble Valley who filled out the survey which is helping shape a new national conversation about the future of our countryside.

“As I’ve promised to many of the farmers and residents in this area, rural MPs are getting organised and making sure your voice is heard in the heart of Westminster like never before. This is just the start. I’ll be keeping the conversation going over the next few months and years.”

The survey of over 1,400 rural voters, conducted in summer 2025, also challenges common stereotypes, with more than 65% of respondents expressing support for local development, provided it respects rural identity and meets local needs.

However, trust in politicians remains low, with 65% expressing little or no trust across all parties, underlining the urgent need for tangible, community-driven change.

The LRRG will now use the findings to inform a series of in-depth policy papers over the coming year, focusing on housing, public services, agriculture, and environmental recovery in rural settings.

Jenny Riddell-Carpenter, Chair of the LRRG and MP for Suffolk Coastal, said: “This research confirms what many of us have been hearing on the doorstep for years – that rural Britain has its own distinct identity, that we value nature and the countryside – but we also desperately need public services to work for our communities. The ‘rural wall’ is critical for the UK to deliver its national ambitions – but we must be central to the national conversation. The LRRG will play a vital role in making sure that the rural interests are heard, understood and valued.”