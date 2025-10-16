Rail disruption on the cards as TransPennine Express staff vote on strike action in run up to Christmas
Rail union TSSA is to ballot members working at TransPennine Express (TPE) for strike action and action short of a strike in a dispute over on-call payments. They say the action follows the company’s refusal to offer an acceptable on-call, overtime and compensatory time off in lieu (TOIL) package to staff.
It relates to staff in the roles of Driver Managers, Operational Development Managers and Driver Operations Managers. The dispute also covers TPE’s proposal to change the on-call process and standards.
A ballot of several dozen members within this group of workers will run from October 21 to November 11 and follows the unanimous vote of the relevant TSSA members to reject the offer made by TPE.
TSSA General Secretary Maryam Eslamdoust, said: “Our union only considers industrial action as a last resort, and in this case, members at TransPennine are taking this step collectively and with careful consideration. Our members work extremely hard to keep rail services running safely and efficiently. Their commitment often means giving up family and personal time, taking on additional responsibilities, and adapting to challenging conditions, efforts that deserve fair recognition and reward.
“We remain ready to work constructively with TransPennine Express to reach a fair resolution that reflects the dedication of our members and helps avoid any disruption for passengers.”
TransPennine Express has been approached for comment.