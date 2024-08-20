Racism was horrendous back then you couldn’t walk anywhere without somebody shouting at you

The city's Black and Caribbean heritage is explored in the latest episode of The Parched Pea Podcast, writes Ellie Browning.

Adrian Murrell, the director of the Windrush Festival and Windrush CIC in the city, takes John 'Gilly' Gilmore on a tour of his home and opens up on what growing up as Black in Preston over the decades was like.

Adrian said: "Racism was horrendous back then you couldn’t walk anywhere without somebody shouting something out to you."

The third episode - of the new podcast series exploring people who make Preston tick - sees Gilly shown historical collections relating to Black heritage and also what goes into creating the annual Windrush festival which took place in Avenham and Miller Park in June.

Adrian also touches on how he's seeing a more accepting culture from the younger generation coming through in the city.

He said: "That generation seems to be just cool with everything. Colour is not an issue to them they just are who they are and get on with life and nothing is going to stop this younger generation from doing what they want to do.

"As an elder looking at them you just think it's good for you that you’ve got the opportunity to be whoever you want to be and do whatever you want to do in life and racism isn’t going to stop you."

The Parched Pea Podcast is a collaboration between Blog Preston and the Lancashire Post, with Gilly exploring the people and places which make the city tick and will be available on Spotify, Apple and all other major podcast apps via Podfollow with new episodes being released each Wednesday.

The podcast has been supported by Preston Markets, where a number of the interviews were recorded, and Preston’s Business Improvement District.

