Public urged to call 999 if they see Preston man known as 'Scooter' wanted in drug supply investigation

Published 6th Aug 2025, 14:31 BST
A man known as “Scooter” is wanted by police in connection with an ongoing investigation into drug supply in Preston.

Mark Holden, 43, has links to Preston, Penwortham and Lostock Hall.

He is described as having grey hair and wearing glasses.

Mark Holden is wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation into drug supply in Prestonplaceholder image
Mark Holden is wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation into drug supply in Preston | Lancashire Police

Police are asking for the public’s help to trace him.

Anyone who sees Holden is urged not to approach him but to call 999 immediately.

Information about his possible whereabouts can also be reported by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting log number 0213 of July 30.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

