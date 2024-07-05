Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The beer garden of a popular pub could soon get a huge transformation - if plans are given the green light.

Bosses at the Hunters in Hennel Lane, Walton-le-Dale, have applied for permission to remove the stretch tent currently covering their beer garden and replace it with a state-of-the-art bioclimatic aluminium pergola.

Plans submitted to South Ribble Borough Council show the aluminium frame with an electric shutter system would sit around three sides of the pub - covering the existing outdoor bar, TV screens, tables and chairs, and already-installed year-round wooden ‘party cabins’.

At 330 square metres in size - three times the size of an average UK home- the proposal will be one of the biggest- if not the biggest - all weather beer gardens in Lancashire.

How the beer garden could look at the Hunters in Hennel Lane, Walton-le-Dale | MacDezign/SRBC

What are bioclimatic pergolas?

Bioclimatic pergolas use a system of tilting aluminium roof slats or blades which assists with air flow and helps control the climate underneath the pergola structure. The pergola proposed for The Hunters is shown in an anthracite grey colour with intergrated LED lighting.

Run by Inn Fayre Ltd, The Hunters - formerly known as The Welcome Tavern - has a rating of 4.5 on Tripadvisor and 4.4. on Google Reviews. Customers praise the warm atmosphere, range of food and drinks and outdoor options.

The Hunters in Hennel Lane, Walton-le-Dale | google

A decision will be made in coming weeks by South Ribble Borough Council. Local residents are able to make their comments on the planning portal or by writing to the council.