Staff and customers at a Lancashire pub have raised a whopping £10,000 to help sick children and their families.

The money was raised from a range of community fundraising events at The Rhoden Inn in Oswaldtwistle which will go towards Ronald McDonald House.

At the helm of the Rhoden Inn is community hero, Beth Lancaster who has been running the pub for the past five years with her partner, Damian Hodgson.

Having grown up in the area and spent many years working in the pub industry, Beth has brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Rhoden Inn and has worked tirelessly to create a vibrant space that enhances all aspects of local life.

She said: “We are absolutely over the moon that we managed to raise so much money for such a fantastic charity that is so close to mine, Damian and our whole family’s heart.

“The work they do at Ronald McDonald is truly incredible so being able to support them in this way feels very special.”

This latest achievement brings Beth's total fundraising efforts for Ronald McDonald to more than £16,000 after she donated over £6,000 last June following a charity family fun day.

Most recently, she hosted a lively sports day at the Rhoden Inn complete with food stalls, football matches, children's inflatables, a raffle and an auction.

In addition, she launched an initiative to climb three UK mountains within 24 hours as well as a 'Mile and Marathon' event consisting of a mixture of 30 minutes of singing performances and 30 minutes of walking between various different pubs in the area.

Ronald McDonald is a national charity providing free accommodation and support to families with children in hospital.

Operating 14 houses across the UK – supported entirely through donations and volunteers – it allows families to stay close to their children for as long as they need during critical times.