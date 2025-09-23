We're so sorry - Animate Preston's The Mad Giant opening date pushed back due to 'unexpected issue'
The Mad Giant will follow the likes of Wagamamas and Cosmo world buffet at the £45.8m Preston City Council leisure and cinema complex which opened its doors earlier this year.
It will boast four independent food kiosks – although what they will be has yet to be confirmed.
However a spokesperson for the restaurant has said that the restaurant that had been earmarked to open at noon on Friday has been postponed due to an “unexpected issue with fire panels”.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
They said: “We're so sorry to share that our opening and launch night has had to be postponed due to an unexpected issue with our fire panels.
“As frustrating as this is, the safety of our team and of you, our future guests, must come first. As soon as we have a new date confirmed, we'll share it with you all.”
They added: “Thank you so much for your patience and support we promise it will be worth the wait!
“Ps: all entries into our competition are still valid!”