A new food hall and cocktail bar which was set to complete the restaurant franchise at Preston’s Animate by opening this Friday has been postponed.

The Mad Giant will follow the likes of Wagamamas and Cosmo world buffet at the £45.8m Preston City Council leisure and cinema complex which opened its doors earlier this year.

The Mad Giant that was due to open this Friday at Animate Preston has been postponed due to an unexpected issue with fire panels. | The Mad Giant

It will boast four independent food kiosks – although what they will be has yet to be confirmed.

However a spokesperson for the restaurant has said that the restaurant that had been earmarked to open at noon on Friday has been postponed due to an “unexpected issue with fire panels”.

They said: “We're so sorry to share that our opening and launch night has had to be postponed due to an unexpected issue with our fire panels.

“As frustrating as this is, the safety of our team and of you, our future guests, must come first. As soon as we have a new date confirmed, we'll share it with you all.”

They added: “Thank you so much for your patience and support we promise it will be worth the wait!

“Ps: all entries into our competition are still valid!”