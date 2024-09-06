What could be one of Lancashire’s biggest all-weather beer gardens looks set to get the green light next week.

Planning officers at South Ribble Borough Council have recommended that councillors approve plans to transform the outdoor space at The Hunters in Hennel Lane, Walton-le-Dale.

Pub bosses want to remove the stretch tent currently covering the beer garden and replace it with a state-of-the-art bioclimatic aluminium pergola. Plans submitted to the council show the aluminium frame with an electric shutter system would sit around three sides of the pub - covering the existing outdoor bar, TV screens, tables and chairs, and already-installed year-round wooden ‘party cabins’.

How the beer garden could look at the Hunters in Hennel Lane, Walton-le-Dale | MacDezign/SRBC

But the plans have proved controversial with neighbours in Hennel Lane and Cherry Trees. Nine neighbouring properties were notified, and a site notice posted with 37 letters of representation being received, 28 in support and 9 objecting. Concerns were over noise and disturbance, traffic and parking, the scale of the development, and alleged inaccuracies in the planning application.

People in favour of the application say it would “enhance the visual aspect of the establishment”, could reduce noise, and people have praised the way the pub is run.

Recommendation

A statement to the planning committee says: “It is considered the proposal will have a positive impact on the character and appearance of the area by removing the ad hoc appearance of the stretch tent and replacement with a purpose-built aluminium structure. Officers consider that the proposal meets with the relevant local and national planning policy as set out in the report. As such the application is recommended for approval subject to the imposition of conditions.”

The Hunters in Hennel Lane, Walton-le-Dale, as it looks now | google

Use of the outside area, including the bar and seated booths is restricted to 10am-10pm on all days including weekends and public holidays, and there is a condition that no external speakers/televisions be installed. The pub operator has been reminded of the need to adhere to these conditions and it is proposed to re-impose them as part of this permission.

A final decision will be made on Thursday, September 12.