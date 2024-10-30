£75k cannabis farm uncovered by Lancashire Police during drugs raid at Blackpool property

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Oct 2024, 15:20 BST
A cannabis farm worth £75,000 was uncovered during a drugs raid at property in Blackpool.

Police were called to reports of a cannabis farm on Sherbourne Road on October 24.

90 plants spread across three rooms were subsequently discovered after officers entered the property.

A cannabis farm worth £75,000 was found at property in Blackpoolplaceholder image
A cannabis farm worth £75,000 was found at property in Blackpool | Contributed

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “All plants have now been destroyed, and enquiries are ongoing.

“HASTE attended the property to make gas and electric checks to ensure the area was safe. “

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in the county, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation and fraud.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

