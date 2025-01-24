Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A cannabis farm worth approximately £400k was discovered in Crawshawbooth after residents reported a “strong smell” emanating from a property.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to Stoneholme Industrial Estate following reports of “strong smells” coming from an address on Thursday, January 16.

Police entered the building and discovered around 500 cannabis plants, all of which have been seized.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A cannabis farm worth approximately £400k was discovered in Crawshawbooth | Lancashire Police

An average cannabis plant once mature is worth approximately £800 on the streets. The farm is thought to be worth approximately £400,000.

There was also evidence that the electricity had been bypassed. Electricity North West attended to make the area safe.

No arrests were made but police confirmed an investigation was underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sgt Paul Marsden, from Rossendale Police, said: “The cultivation of cannabis is often seen as a minor offence but there are many hidden dangers including risk of fire.

“Tampering with the electricity supply to power a cannabis farm can have harmful consequences for neighbouring properties as well.

“We are determined to tackle cannabis cultivation, as it can cause misery for local communities and often has strong links to organised crime.”

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in the county, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation and fraud.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.