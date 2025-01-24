Two arrested on suspicion of money laundering after ‘large quantity of cash’ seized on M6
Police stopped a silver Peugeot 308 on the M6 near Samlesbury at around 3:20pm on Wednesday.
Officers searched the vehicle and found a brown paper bag holding a large quantity of cash.
A 33 and a 27-year-old man, both from Bradford in West Yorkshire were both arrested on suspicion of money laundering.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “They have been bailed whilst our enquiries continue.”
If you spot a crime in action on the roads, call 999.
If you have information about someone committing crimes on the road network, call 101.