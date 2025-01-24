Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two people were arrested after a “large quantity of cash” was seized on the M6.

Police stopped a silver Peugeot 308 on the M6 near Samlesbury at around 3:20pm on Wednesday.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a brown paper bag holding a large quantity of cash.

A 33 and a 27-year-old man, both from Bradford in West Yorkshire were both arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “They have been bailed whilst our enquiries continue.”

If you spot a crime in action on the roads, call 999.

If you have information about someone committing crimes on the road network, call 101.