A new £150m Skelmersdale town centre masterplan has been approved by councillors - despite concerns about building 400 homes at the former Glenburn School site, and the size of land earmarked for a potential railway station.

A majority of West Lancashire councillors backed the proposed masterplan at the borough council’s latest full meeting. Main points include:

Around 28,000 sq. ft of new commercial floorspace on sites identified along the new high street including new places to eat and drink and a centre for new small businesses to occupy and grow.

A new wellbeing and leisure hub.

The Concourse’s western entrance will have improved access.

The bus interchange will be relocated to street level, improving accessibility and the flow of people.

Around 400 new homes are earmarked for the Glenburn site

Yewdale Regeneration will introduce some new homes with improved fronts facing Tawd Valley Park, which will have major improvements too.

Tawd Valley Developments Ltd, the council-owned regeneration company, is proposed as the scheme’s master developer, subject to compliance with procurement laws.

Why do it?

A borough report said that without intervention, Skelmersdale town centre faces ‘continued economic stagnation’, limited transport links and a weak evening economy. And previous regeneration efforts had faced challenges in delivery, leading to public scepticism.

Public concerns

Last autumn, nearly 3,000 people engaged with consultation and 325 completed a survey. Most backed the plan but views were split regarding Glenburn, with 43 per cent for and 44 per cent against the housing idea.

The updated masterplan differs by having a phased approach; clearer governance through Tawd Valley Developments and alignment with the government regeneration agency Homes England and other funding systems ‘ensuring deliverability’, the council report added.

Debate

At the full council, Our West Lancashire (OWL) Coun Adrian Owens suggested an amendment. He said: “There are a lot of good proposals here which should improve Skelmersdale. However, we have some concerns about the Glenburn site, which we have expressed repeatedly. It’s a good location with motorway connections. Separately, the area kept for a potential railway station seems to have got smaller? We think this plan needs some reworking and should include a community sport centre.

“When Glenburn college was there, there was a community sports facility. When the college closed, the community wanted to take over the pitches but the county stymied it. There is an appetite for some houses but there is also a shortage of football pitches in Skelmersdale.

“Some of this does not fit with the borough’s Local Plan, particularly for Glenburn. But re-working it would only delay things for a few months to get things right. Overall, this is a 10 to 15 year-project. ”

“Site is critical”

But Labour Coun Yvonne Gagen, the council’s leader, said: “Glenburn is a critical component. It would support the delivery of housing and get funding for infrastructure. Early marketing tests generated interest from 13 developers. But it needs to be stable. No viable proposal for a sports centre has been brought forward, and it would impact on the site and plans.” She added: “A leisure hub is part of the masterplan and it responds specifically to feedback in consultation. This OWL amendment tonight does not.”

Conservative Coun Katie Juckes said: “When Skelmersdale was built, this site was the heart of the community with fabulous facilities. Glenburn had sports tracks, playing fields and a swimming pool. It was designed for a reason, for families to have access to health and well-being facilities. But facilities have been eroded. Skelmersdale has grown to a big town but facilities have decreased.

“Skelmersdale has 39,000 people. Ormskirk has 29,000 and Busrcough 10,000. Skelmersdale has a bigger population than the two other towns but a different population.

“I strongly object to putting 400 houses on the whole site and the risks to the railway station site. Recently Angela Rayner, the deputy prime minister, highlighted criteria to consider in planning including transport hubs and facilities. What facilities? Ask Skelmersdale folk. Part of this site should be saved for sports, to lessen the burden on other public services.

“A ‘quick fix’ will do nothing to better the provision of long-term facilities in Skelmersdale. When considering the future, we should reflect back to the original, well-intentioned aims of this area and not build 400 new homes.”

“Other locations”

Labour Coun Carl Coughlan, a lead councillor for leisure, said: “I welcome the passion for investing in leisure, We are looking at leisure provision on a borough-wide scale. Skelmersdale does not have a leisure centre and I will not throw mud here tonight by saying who closed it. There are other locations for football, and Lathom and Glenburn are part of the areas we’re looking at for leisure.

“Glenburn is pivotal in opening-up the town centre and developing it, including its night time economy. I have no need to be reminded about what it’s like to live in Skelmersdale because I live there. The Concourse and the bridge are part of our plans.

“This masterplan has existed in some form for a few years, I’m confident the new changes address the needs for Skelmersdale and the wider borough.”

Labour’s Mark Anderson, another lead councillor, said: “I think the financial plan for this is well-tested. There was only a one per cent difference between support and opposition to the Glenburn element. I’d ask councillors to support this.”

In votes, the OWL amendment was lost while the original recommendations backed by the leading Labour group were supported by a majority of councillors.