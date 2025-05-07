It's the best 'Spoons I've been in! 3 Lancashire pubs named in UK's top 10 Wetherspoons with beer gardens
The Velvet Coaster in Blackpool earned a final ranking of 2nd on the list of the country’s best Wetherspoons pubs with beer gardens, pipped to top spot by its North West neighbour The Bishop Blaize in Stretford.
With The Bishop Blaize having taken top spot with an average Google rating of 4.4 out of five, The Velvet Coaster in Blackpool scored 4.3 out of five based on 11,255 reviews, while the Royal Victoria Pavilion in Ramsgate ranked third.
With a staggering 82% of the 806 Wetherspoon pubs listed on their site featuring a licenced outdoor area, a new study from Local Falcon has analysed all 663 elegible Wetherspoons pubs across the UK to rank each one based on Google rating.
Where two or more pubs had the same rating, the number of reviews was used to differentiate between them in the rankings, with The Velvet Coaster joined by fellow Lancashire pubs The Jolly Tars in Thornton-Cleveleys and The Poulton Elk in Polult-le-Fylde in the top 10.
The Velvet Coaster, Blackpool
The Velvet Coaster in Blackpool claimed second place with a 4.3 star rating based on a whopping 11,255 reviews – the third largest number of reviews of the 663 pubs analysed.
The seaside pub offers stunning views of Blackpool Promenade, and its name pays homage to the historic Velvet Coaster ride from the Pleasure Beach amusement park. Offering three floors of outdoor seating, revellers can grab a pint of Carlsberg here for just £3.59.
The Jolly Tars, Thornton-Cleveleys
The Jolly Tars in Thornton-Cleveleys secured eighth place with a 4.3-star rating based on 2,990 reviews. The pub, located on Victoria Road West, is named after the Jolly Tars Concert Party, which was a nine-member family group that entertained large crowds on the Cleveleys promenade between the wars. Visitors can grab a pint of Carlsberg here for just £2.88.
The Poulton Elk, Poulton-le-Fylde
The Poulton Elk in Poulton-le-Fylde came ninth with 2,645 reviews giving it a 4.3-star rating. Featuring outdoor seating at the front and rear of the pub, its name references an archaeological discovery from 1970, when the complete skeleton of a 13,500 year old elk was found nearby. Visitors can also get a pint of Carlsberg here for just £2.88.
