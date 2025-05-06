Housebuilder covers equipment costs for women's cricket team in Burscough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Lancashire Cricket Development Group (WLCDG) has secured backing from Redrow in its mission to build a lasting legacy for girls in cricket.

For the past five years WLCDG has dedicated its time, energy and passion to establishing women and girl’s cricket in West Lancashire, with a strong focus on three key clubs—Tarleton Cricket Club, Skelmersdale Cricket Club, and Ormskirk Cricket Club.

Homebuilder Redrow recently provided a boost to its effort with a £400 donation towards new kit and equipment through its community fund linked to the new homes being built at The Grange at Yew Tree Park.

Sarah Ng, secretary and player for West Lancashire Cricket Development Group, said: “We are now at the point in our strategy where we need extra support to sustain all the work we’ve put in place. We applied to Redrow’s community fund for money that could be used towards kits and equipment.

Redrow’s Louise Martin with back row left to right Sarah Ng, Jodie Moores, Gabby Westbury, Phoebe Astin. Front row left to right Hannah Jones, Olivia Hardman, Sofie Mckechnie

“Many women and girls have to start from scratch when acquiring kit and equipment and this can be expensive. In addition to cost, match day clothing is commonly sold in men’s sizes and fit male bodies. We have invested in match kit that will fit our players well, making them comfortable and confident.”

WLCDG welcome girls from the age of five into their National Programme of All Stars and then from age eight to 11, they join Dynamo Cricket.

Anna Evans-Kerr, sales director at Redrow NW, said: “Creating a pathway to encourage girls as young as five into cricket is a goal we are proud to support. West Lancashire Cricket Development Group is helping communities by providing both indoor opportunities through the winter and outdoor summer activities that provide social interaction and appreciation for sport, friendships and team building.”

Redrow has shared £5,000 between six groups and good causes close to The Grange at Yew Tree Park in Burscough. For further information on the homes available contact the sales team on 01704 740635 or visit the website.