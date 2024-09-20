Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A talented young rugby player from Wigan died after an accidental drugs overdose on a night out in Preston.

Gabriel Holt, aged 21, had taken ketamine during a night out in Preston, an inquest heard.

He had also been using anabolic steroids which would have affected his heart.

Gabriel, a student at UCLan in Preston, was found dead by friends at his flat in the city, assistant coroner Richard Taylor was told.

Mr Taylor recorded a misadventure verdict at an inquest into the death of Gabriel, from Atherton, near Wigan.

The hearing at Preston Coroners Court was told that Gabriel died at his flat in Oxheys Street, Preston, in April.

Resuming the inquest, Mr Taylor said he had been told that Gabriel was a student and a keen rugby player.

He appeared to have been using anabolic steroids for some months. Gabriel had had a break from playing rugby for some months owing to injury.

On April 6 he had been out in Preston with friends. Although he had had quite a lot to drink there were no concerns for him.

Gabriel, who had moved to Preston to study a degree in sports science, had also taken ketamine. He went home in the early hours and the following day when he failed to turn up for an appointment, concerns were raised.

Gabriel was found dead in his bathroom.

Mr Taylor read out a statement from pathologist Dr Neil Papworth, who carried out a post mortem examination.

He said the cause of death was drug toxicity. Dr Papworth said the amount of ketamine was at a level which had been known to cause fatalities.

The drug affected respiration and could cause seizures.

He said there was evidence of alcohol, ketamine and cocaine in Gabriel's system.

The pathologist said another factor in Gabriel's death was his use of anabolic steroids.

As well as increasing muscle bulk, steroids can also affect the heart. There was evidence that Gabriel's heart had been affected, which played a part in his death from drug toxicity.

Recording his verdict, Mr Taylor said: "There is no evidence of a deliberate overdose. This is misadventure.

"He didn't intend this outcome. The use of anabolic steroids has in some way contributed to his death."

Mr Taylor offered his condolences to Gabriel's family, who were present at the hearing.

Following his death, Gabriel’s father Chris Holt, from Atherton, said he was “blown away” by the number of messages he had received and the donations made to help pay for his funeral.

Gabriel was selected for the Welsh university team, representing his mum’s home country, and was awarded a scholarship.

He continued to play for his beloved St Pat’s during the summer months, while he was home from university, and hoped to one day play in the Super League.

He said: “He was a big Wigan Warriors fan and his dream would have been to play for Wigan.”

But Gabriel had the world at his feet, as he also considered playing or coaching rugby in Australia or becoming a personal trainer on cruise ships.

He applied to join the Navy earlier this year and passed the entrance exams and fitness assessment, but was advised to complete his degree first and then join as an officer.

Away from the rugby pitch, he enjoyed running, walking and going to the gym, and worked part-time at the Old Vic pub in Preston’s Fishergate.

Mr Holt said: “He was always just a bundle of fun. He was never shy – we always brought him up to express himself.

"A number of people have said how he looked after the girls at school and at university. People whose daughters knew him said he was like a big brother to them. He always made sure they were alright and looked after them.

"He always made sure that if he could look after anyone, he would do. He tried to be friends to everyone.”

More than £8,000 has already been donated to an appeal at www.gofundme.com/f/gabriel-holt to help pay for Gabriel’s funeral.