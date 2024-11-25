A ‘prolific’ shoplifter from Preston has been jailed following multiple incidents at stores across the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One incident included a theft at the Spar store in Liverpool Road in which cigarettes and alcohol were stolen on November 10.

Christopher Leigh was arrested last Thursday following multiple enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Leigh, a ‘prolific’ shoplifter from Preston, has been jailed | Lancashire Police

He was later charged with six counts of theft from a shop and a further charge of theft from a motor vehicle.​

Leigh, 50, of no fixed address, appeared at Preston Magistrates Court on Saturday where he was sentenced to four months in prison.

The magistrates also imposed a further eight-month jail term for breaching a previous suspended sentence, bringing the total sentence to 12 months.​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.​

The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.