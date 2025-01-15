Prolific Chorley shoplifter jailed after breaching criminal behaviour order five times
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Angela Prescott was issued with a CBO in September 2024 which prohibited her from entering various stores in the town, including Asda and Co-op.
The 45-year-old ignored the order five times and committed six shoplifting offences.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
She appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday after failing to surrender to custody.
Prescott was subsequently sentenced to a total of seven months in prison.
Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s initiative to tackle shoplifting across the county.
The operation includes targeted patrols in hotspot areas, increased officer visibility and strengthened partnerships with local retailers to improve intelligence sharing, better understand retail crime and identify offenders.
If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.