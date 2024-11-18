Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A burglar who targeted businesses and student accommodation buildings in Preston has been jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wesley Holden stole bags, cash, games consoles and bank cards from numerous properties in the city centre between July and September this year

He was arrested and charged with 11 offences following an investigation by the South Residential Burglary Team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wesley Holden targeted businesses and student accommodation buildings in Preston | Lancashire Police

The charges included:

Three counts of burglary in a dwelling

Three counts of burglary other than a dwelling

Two counts of fraud by misrepresentation

Two counts of theft

One count of attempted burglary

Holden, 47, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to all offences and on Friday (November 15).

He was sentenced to five years in prison after appearing before Preston Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC Dave Hanna, from the South Residential Burglary Team, said: “Burglary is an offence that is extremely distressing for victims, leaving them feeling unsafe in their own homes and properties.

“I am pleased that Holden has been taken off the streets and brought to justice.

“This conviction and sentence shows that we will not tolerate offences like this in Preston.”

Operation Defender is a force-wide campaign that aims to combat residential burglary with support from Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.