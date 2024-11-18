Prolific burglar who stole cash and gaming consoles after targeting student accommodation in Preston jailed
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Wesley Holden stole bags, cash, games consoles and bank cards from numerous properties in the city centre between July and September this year
He was arrested and charged with 11 offences following an investigation by the South Residential Burglary Team.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
The charges included:
- Three counts of burglary in a dwelling
- Three counts of burglary other than a dwelling
- Two counts of fraud by misrepresentation
- Two counts of theft
- One count of attempted burglary
Holden, 47, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to all offences and on Friday (November 15).
He was sentenced to five years in prison after appearing before Preston Crown Court.
DC Dave Hanna, from the South Residential Burglary Team, said: “Burglary is an offence that is extremely distressing for victims, leaving them feeling unsafe in their own homes and properties.
“I am pleased that Holden has been taken off the streets and brought to justice.
“This conviction and sentence shows that we will not tolerate offences like this in Preston.”
Operation Defender is a force-wide campaign that aims to combat residential burglary with support from Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.