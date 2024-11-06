An investigation has been launched into an arson attack on a house in Lancashire with threatened the life of a woman in her 60s.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after an arson attack at a house in Turton.

Officers were called at 10.31pm yesterda to an address in Lower Meadow, Turton, to a report of arson.

Three males were reported to have been seen throwing lit fireworks into the property which caused a significant fire.

They were then seen to get into a car and leave the scene.

A woman in her 60s had to be rescued from the house by the fire service and was taken to hospital for treatment.

One of the suspects is described as 6ft, slim, clean shaven, with mousey brown mid-length hair.

If anyone witnessed the fireworks being thrown, or has CCTV/dashcam footage from the area, or has information about who the three men might be, please contact 101 – quoting log 1559 of 5thNovember 2024 – or email[email protected].