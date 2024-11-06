Probe launched into arson attack after woman in 60s pulled from blaze started by fireworks in Turton

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims

Editor Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette

Published 6th Nov 2024, 18:39 BST
Updated 6th Nov 2024, 18:45 BST
An investigation has been launched into an arson attack on a house in Lancashire with threatened the life of a woman in her 60s.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after an arson attack at a house in Turton.

Most Popular

Officers were called at 10.31pm yesterda to an address in Lower Meadow, Turton, to a report of arson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Three males were reported to have been seen throwing lit fireworks into the property which caused a significant fire.

They were then seen to get into a car and leave the scene.

A woman in her 60s had to be rescued from the house by the fire service and was taken to hospital for treatment.

One of the suspects is described as 6ft, slim, clean shaven, with mousey brown mid-length hair.

If anyone witnessed the fireworks being thrown, or has CCTV/dashcam footage from the area, or has information about who the three men might be, please contact 101 – quoting log 1559 of 5thNovember 2024 – or email[email protected].

Related topics:FireworksFire serviceHospitalLancashire Police
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice