A special price slash has been announced at Pleasure Beach Resort Blackpool.

The park is set on honouring its founder’s mission statement, which was set 129 years ago by the current CEO’s great-grandfather, and promises to ‘make adults feel like children again’.

To honour the rich family history as it heads into its peak season, the seaside resort has announced that throughout May and June, adults will be able to buy tickets for the same price as a junior – meaning that if booked in advance adults could grab themselves a full park ticket for as little as £30.

CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort, Amanda Thompson, said: “In 1896, my great-grandfather William George Bean started his amusement empire which we all know and love today as Pleasure Beach Resort. He was very clear that in creating our amusement park he wanted to make adults feel like children again. To continue that mission, we’re launching this new campaign, and I hope it will bring the same joy to families in 2025 as it has been doing for centuries.”

Founder William George Bean and his great-grandaughter, Amanda Thompson | submit/canva

William George Bean (1856–1946) founded Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach, and was inspired by the amusement parks he visited in America. He first purchased a motorcycle monorail which was positioned on the sandy south beach of Blackpool. As the seaside town became a popular tourist destination, Bean continued to buy and build rides, his most notable being built in 1904, Sir Hiram Maxim’s Captive Flying Machines which are still being ridden in the park today.

Speaking over one hundred years ago, he said: “We wanted to found an American-style Amusement Park, the fundamental principle of which is to make adults feel like children again and to inspire gaiety of a primarily innocent character.”

Sir Hiram's Captive Flying Machine | PBR

Pricing

Pleasure Beach operates a dynamic pricing structure, meaning that the earlier you book, the cheaper the price of an eTicket will be. From today until the end of June, when guests book online, all ticket prices will show as the value of a junior.

On May 24, the park is hosting a late-night event in the form of Twilight Thrills. This means guests can enjoy 11 hours of riding as well as live entertainment for the price of a child’s ticket – which is currently priced at £34.00.

Throughout June, Pleasure Beach’s Nickelodeon Land is home to PAW Patrol Month, where guests can enjoy special character meet and greet with the pups, and themed games and activities.

Amanda added: “Life is more magical when we allow ourselves to embrace our inner child. At Pleasure Beach, we’re committed to crafting moments that remind grown-ups what it’s like to see the world through a child’s eyes."