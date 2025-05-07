15 stellar pictures as Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort's newly re-imagined Launch Pad ride opens

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 7th May 2025, 18:00 BST

Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort has officially opened Launch Pad - a thrilling 210ft ride that reaches speeds of up to 80mph.

Take a look at 15 pictures from the opening ceremony:

May 7, 2025 marked the official opening of Launch Pad, after Pleasure Beach spent the last year completely revamping the 210ft ride.

1. Launch Pad officially opens at Pleasure Beach Resort

May 7, 2025 marked the official opening of Launch Pad, after Pleasure Beach spent the last year completely revamping the 210ft ride. | National World

Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Pleasure Beach, cutting the ribbon.

2. Launch Pad officially opens at Pleasure Beach Resort

Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Pleasure Beach, cutting the ribbon. | Pleasure Beach Resort

Fans proved their dedication by travelling across the UK to be among the first to experience the heart-pounding attraction, which shoots riders 20 storeys skywards and reaches speeds of up to 80mph.

3. Launch Pad officially opens at Pleasure Beach Resort

Fans proved their dedication by travelling across the UK to be among the first to experience the heart-pounding attraction, which shoots riders 20 storeys skywards and reaches speeds of up to 80mph. | National World

It provides a feeling of weightlessness at the top, a thrusting G-force, and a stomach-dropping descent.

4. Launch Pad officially opens at Pleasure Beach Resort

It provides a feeling of weightlessness at the top, a thrusting G-force, and a stomach-dropping descent. | National World

