Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As far as special deliveries go - this one is up there with the best!

Preston’s Spud Brothers Harley, 21, and Jake Nelson, 28, nearly dropped their hot potatoes when they received a notification by none other than American singer, songwriter Joe Jonas asking for one to be delivered to him - in PORTUGAL!

Joe Jonas called it the best spud ever. | The Spud Brothers

Posting a TikTok reel on their Facebook page the dynamic duo show themselves prepping a jacket potato filled with cheese and beans in their hot potato tram on Preston’s Flag Market after receiving a delivery order from the Jonas brother who famously dated Taylor Swift in 2008.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read More Preston's Spud Brothers debut in music video Break the Night charts to number nine in first three days

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They then board a plane to Lisbon, Portugal, before touching down and locating him sitting on a bench.

The spud in question. | The Spud Brothers.

What did he make of the popular potato?

After sampling a taste, he turns to the pair and said: “Boys, you are good with me”, before adding that it is the “greatest spud on earth”.

He joked he didn’t know how it kept warm and that a pint would finish it off. Not one to disappoint the fans, the duo also recently keep the party going at the Lythan Festival by bringing the decks out and entertaining the crowds.

They brought their van on the road to attend all five days of the festival and dish up their tasty ‘taters’ to the sounds of pop legends Shania Twain, Madness, Hozier, James and Courteeners.