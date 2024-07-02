Preston Spud Brothers close stall on Flag Market for 14 days - this is why...
Fans will now have to wait until Tuesday, July 16 before they can tuck into their favourite combos of spuds and fillings.
That’s because ‘Spud Brothers’ Jake Nelson, 28, and Harley Nelson, 21, are taking their famous baked potatoes on the road.
This week you can catch them at Lytham Festival where they will be dishing up their tasty ‘taters’ to the sounds of pop legends Shania Twain, Madness, Hozier, James and Courteeners.
Jake and Harley will be at the festival for all five days, Wednesday to Sunday.
The following week, the pair will be taking a well-deserved break before returning to their home pitch on Preston’s Flag Market on Tuesday, July 16.
What is the Spud Brother’s most popular filling?
The lads said: "Our most popular spud is cheese and beans with garlic butter, but a new contender which seems to be taking over is Tony's Tram Chilli.”
