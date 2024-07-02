Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Preston’s Spud Brothers - the lads who turned the city’s ‘potato tram’ into a viral foodie sensation - will be laying their ladles down for the next two weeks. This is why...

Fans will now have to wait until Tuesday, July 16 before they can tuck into their favourite combos of spuds and fillings.

That’s because ‘Spud Brothers’ Jake Nelson, 28, and Harley Nelson, 21, are taking their famous baked potatoes on the road.

This week you can catch them at Lytham Festival where they will be dishing up their tasty ‘taters’ to the sounds of pop legends Shania Twain, Madness, Hozier, James and Courteeners.

The Spud Brothers. | Neil Cross

Jake and Harley will be at the festival for all five days, Wednesday to Sunday.

The following week, the pair will be taking a well-deserved break before returning to their home pitch on Preston’s Flag Market on Tuesday, July 16.

In the meantime, you can keep up with the Spud Brothers on TikTok here.

