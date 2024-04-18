Preston's Spud Brothers to hold potato treasure hunt to win free tickets to Highest Point Musical festival
Preston’s Spud Brothers Jake and Harley Nelson have announced they will be holding a potato treasure hunt this weekend for a chance to win tickets to a two-day musical festival with headline acts including Busted and Tom Odell.
The duo have partnered up with Lancaster’s Highest Point Festival who kindly offered them two tickets for free, but the kind-hearted pair decided to give away the tickets to their lucky customers.
Jake said: “We have another giveaway. We have partnered up with Lancaster’s Highest Point Festival and they have given us two tickets but we are going to give them to you.
“You have artists like Tom Odell Sam Ryder and Busted. Back in the day I used to listen to them all the time - Busted and McFly.”
He added: “Saturday we are going to do the potted potato again with the chance to win two tickets.
“We are going to hide one potted potato with a code on it. Come over and try and open the little safe and you can win the tickets and also some free spuds as well.”
The two-day festival will be returning to Williamson Park in Lancaster on Friday 10 and Saturday, May 11. Gok Wan, The Cuban Brothers and The Beatles Dub Club will also perform on the main stage.
Over the weekend, festival-goers can see more than one hundred artists across six stages as well as enjoying top-quality street food, craft beer and cocktails.
