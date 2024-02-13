Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Headline acts have been revealed for an award-winning two day music festival in May.

Highest Point will be returning to Williamson Park in Lancaster on Friday 10 and Saturday, May 11, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stunning 54-acre grounds is one of Northern England’s best-kept public parks and will once again play host to some of the most revered names in British music, representing an eclectic spectrum of sounds and styles.

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Tom Odell and legendary boy band Busted have both been announced as the headliners of 2024’s Highest Point Festival.

Eurovision icon Sam Ryder, the sensational Cat Burns and rising star Caity Baser will also take to the stage.

Over the weekend, festival-goers can see more than one hundred artists across six stages as well as enjoying top-quality street food, craft beer and cocktails.

Hundreds are expected to attend the Highest Point music festival 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organiser Richard Dyer said: “We’re delighted to finally be able to reveal this year’s line-up, which is our most exciting and diverse ever.

“There really is something for everyone and I know we’ll have a great party in the park”.

Gok Wan, The Cuban Brothers and The Beatles Dub Club will also perform on the main stage.

Meanwhile, there will be DJ sets from the likes of Utah Saints, Sarah Story and The Cribs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BBC Radio 6 Music presenter Chris Hawkins is curating the Skiddle Sundial stage.

He said: “Highest Point is one of the best and most fun festivals around, in a really fantastic setting.

“I love that I’ve been given the freedom to put together my own stage line-up. I can’t wait to get back to Lancaster!”

Elsewhere, Charlie Tee – host of BBC Radio 1’s Drum & Bass Show – presents the Unitee Stage, showcasing the best of the genre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two-day tickets cost £135 per adult and are available via Skiddle. Day tickets are also available from £68.50 per adult.

Festival-goers can purchase a VIP upgrade for £40 per adult in order to watch the main stage from the steps of the iconic Ashton Memorial - as well as accessing the VIP bar and toilets.

Founding sponsors Skiddle return to support the festival as well as Porsche Centre South Lakes.

Highest Point is family-friendly and children under five are free. The festival is also fully accessible and carers tickets are free.