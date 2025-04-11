Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Preston’s Spud Bros have announced plans for a store in Manchester.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brothers Harley and Jacob Nelson who now have over a whopping four million TikTok followers have teased the city as their next location.

Hundreds of people queued up outside Selfridges in Exchange Square yesterday in the hope of getting their hands on a free jacket potato. | Spud Bros

It comes after the dynamic duo hosted a pop-up event last month in Exchange Square which had hordes of hungry customers eagerly waiting for a tasty jacket potato with a filling of their choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a recent TikTok video they confirmed exactly where their new store will be showing a Bruntwood SciTech sign and the front of a Trevor Sorbie store on the opposite side.

Football legend Gazza paid a visit to Preston's Spud Bros - but what was the verdict? | The Hot Potato Tram Events

This lead fans to identify the new Spud Bros store location as Manchester, which will be situated in the former Philpotts site on Marble Street in Spring Gardens.

The new spot will be located near BrewDog Doghouse hotel with an opening date yet to be confirmed.

But the Preston pair say they will “never forget their roots” and will hand out £1,000 to a lucky customer visiting their hometown cart on the city’s Flag Market today.