Preston's Spud Bros set to open in Manchester - this is what we know so far
Brothers Harley and Jacob Nelson who now have over a whopping four million TikTok followers have teased the city as their next location.
It comes after the dynamic duo hosted a pop-up event last month in Exchange Square which had hordes of hungry customers eagerly waiting for a tasty jacket potato with a filling of their choice.
In a recent TikTok video they confirmed exactly where their new store will be showing a Bruntwood SciTech sign and the front of a Trevor Sorbie store on the opposite side.
This lead fans to identify the new Spud Bros store location as Manchester, which will be situated in the former Philpotts site on Marble Street in Spring Gardens.
The new spot will be located near BrewDog Doghouse hotel with an opening date yet to be confirmed.
But the Preston pair say they will “never forget their roots” and will hand out £1,000 to a lucky customer visiting their hometown cart on the city’s Flag Market today.
