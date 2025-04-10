SpudBros to give away £1,000 to lucky customer in Preston queue lottery this week
The cash giveaway comes as Brothers Harley and Jacob Nelson announce plans to “take over the world” by expanding their growing business across the UK - and maybe even the globe! - with a chain of SpudBros restaurants.
But the Preston pair say they will “never forget their roots” and this week will hand £1,000 to a lucky customer visiting their hometown cart on the city’s Flag Market.
How can you win?
Announcing the giveaway on Facebook, they said: “We feel we have abandoned Preston recently due to how busy we are.
“So you know what?….this Friday we are going to give £1,000 pounds to a random person in the queue.
“Once you queue we will give you a lottery ticket! It’s that easy.”
"Our little spud van in Preston is taking over the world"
The SpudBros became a social media sensation in 2023 when their quirky TikTok videos went viral around the world.
With millions of followers across TikTok, Instagram and Facebook, the pair have transformed the city’s humble baked potato cart on Preston’s Flag Market into a viral brand serving the “greatest spuds on earth.”
Hundreds queue daily for a taste of their famous baked potatoes and for a chance to meet the charismatic brothers. Foodie fans from all over the world, including Australia, Japan and the United States, have even made the long trip to Lancashire for a taste.
They have now announced plans to “take over the world” by expanding their growing business into a franchise with a chain of restaurants in towns and cities around the UK, and even abroad.
